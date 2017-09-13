UNILAG postpones Post-UTME screening

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) says it has postponed indefinitely its Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) earlier scheduled for Sept. 18 to Sept. 22.

The institution’s Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dr Taiwo Ipaye, said in on Tuesday in Lagos that a new date for the screening would be announced later on the university’s website.

“Candidates and the public are requested to visit the institution’s website regularly for information on the new dates.

“However, this postponement does not affect the ongoing application for the post-UTME screening which closes officially on Sept. 15,’’ Ipaye said in a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the postponement is coming on the heels of the indefinite strike by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of non-teaching staff of universities.

JAC comprises of members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and NAAT.

Members of the various labour unions of universities were agitating the non-implementation of the agreement it entered into with the Federal Government in 2009

