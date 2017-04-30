UNILAG student commits suicide after roommate accuse her of stealing - The Herald Nigeria

A student of the prestigious University of Lagos, Ariyibi Ayomide has committed suicide following accusations of stealing by her roommates.

According to Ajani Damilola who shared the news on Facebook, Ayomide was a 100 level Employee Relations and Human Resources Management student before her death 2 days ago.

Ayomide shared a room with other female students at the Aminat Hostel, and trouble started when things went missing and the items, including clothes and makeups, were found in Ayomide’s bags.

The narrator adds that the young student was mocked and humiliated by roommates. Her mother, a staff of the university, intervened. She took Ayomide home before rushing back to work. All alone by herself, the young student drank the poisonous liquid insecticide, Sniper. She was only found unresponsive when her mother returned from work.

Damilola who shared this story, reports that Ayomide was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. Sadly, she died on the night of April 29.

This heartbreaking story has stirred major conversation on social media. While many people ask for appropriate investigation into the death, others too have called for the arrest of Ayomide’s roommates, alleging that the deceased may have been framed.

“How would she steal and put them in 3 different bags??? It’s a setup!!! They should look deep into the matter,” said one Instagrammer.

