Union calls for sack of Kaduna Electric MD, recall of retrenched workers - The Herald Nigeria

Two electricty unions have demanded for the immediate removal of the Managing Director, Kaduna Electric, Garba Haruna for alleged gross incompetence.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) said they have also declared “a non-working relationship” with the management of the company over the sack of 530 workers.

Moses Amedu, North West Zonal General Secretary of NUEE, said at a jont press conference in Kaduna, that the two unions had written to the company’s Board of Directors demanding for the sach of the managing director and recall of all the 530 sacked workers.

Amedu said the unions have made eight demands to the board for immediate action,

According to the unions, the MD’s immediate removal is “in the interest of the company, the Board of Directors, staff and the four States of their coverage namely, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi State.“

They claimed that there was no bases for sacking the 530 workers who had served the company for about 18 months.

The union also demanded the immediate release of staff tax deductions to state boards of internal revenue, to enable the workers get tax clearance and tax identification numbers.

“We demand immediate release of all pension payments deducted from staff salaries to their various Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

“We also demand for the immediate implementation of funding of the business and provision of adequate working materials as well as conducive office accommodation,“ Amedu said.

The unions equally called for the setting up of a committee, including its members, to review performance and competency tests of staff, and also review the company’s policy.

In its reaction, the company said it had confirmed more than 90 per cent of the workers it recruited in 2015.

The company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, however, did not give the total figure of those sacked.

He said those laid off had failed to measure up to the basic requirements of the company.

Abdullahi did not respond to the workers demand for the sack of the managing director.

He however said that the management was still awaiting the unions response on to the draft condition of service forwarded to it about a month ago.

The manager said that the company would soon unveil a comprehensive training plan to enhance the skills and productivity of the workers.

He assured that the management would engage the unions to address areas of concern for the growth of the company. (NAN)

