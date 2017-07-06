United Reach £75m Deal For Romelu Lukaku - The Herald Nigeria

Manchester United have agreed a £75 million deal with Everton to sign striker, Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian who had an impressive showing last season with the Toffees, netting over 20 goals, had been heavily linked with a move to former club Chelsea.

However, United have now reached a deal to bring him to the Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United’s coach, Jose Mourinho is confident that the deal will be sealed in no time so he can join up with the rest of the squad for their preseason tour of the United States, starting Sunday.

Although the 21-year-old played just three games while in Chelsea with Jose Mourinho as coach, he would fancy the chances of reuniting with the Portuguese manager.

During the 2014-15 campaign, the Belgian was sent on a season-long loan to Everton and sealed a permanent deal, put at £28m, with them the following summer.

United had resorted to Lukaku after they pulled out of a move to sign Real Madrid’s star, Alvaro Morata.

Goal.com reports that United’s €80m offer for the 24-year-old Morata was rejected by the Spanish team who placed a price tag of €90m on him.

