Chief of Indonesia’s Military, Nurmantayo and his wife who were set to board an Emirates flight in Jakarta for Washington DC on Saturday, have been denied entry despite having an invitation from US General Joseph F. Dunford Jr.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, Nurmantyo was to attend a conference today and Tuesday on Combating violent extremism.

US Customs and Border Protection sent a notice stating that they were not permitted entry to the United States.

The Indonesian Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir, said that the government was seeking clarification from the US government

In a statement, the US Embassy said it was “in touch with the General’s staff throughout the weekend, working to facilitate his travel.” Joseph R. Donovan Jr., US Ambassador to Indonesia, apologized to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi “for any inconvenience” to Gatot, the statement said.

“We remain committed to our Strategic Partnership with Indonesia as a way to deliver security and prosperity to both our nations and peoples,” the embassy said.

