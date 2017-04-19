Unregistered teachers to lose their jobs by September - The Herald Nigeria

Teachers across the country without a professional certification of the TRCN to teach beyond 2017 will be sacked.

This was made known by the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof Olusegun Ajiboye, in Ibadan on Tuesday.

According to him, the decision to stop teachers without the TRCN certification to teach beyond 2017 was part of a three-year Ministerial Strategic Plan designed by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

Ajiboye said the council would stop the present form of registration that did not entail any examination at the end of May 2017. Meanwhile the first professional qualifying examination of the TRCN would take place at the end of September 2017.

He said from September 2017, teachers would be required to pass the professional qualifying examination of the TRCN before they are granted certification, the Punch reports.

He said the policy would ensure only that those qualified to teach were employed by the government.

“By the end of 2017, Nigerian children will be taught by only qualified professional teachers who can deliver the quality education desirous for the elevation of our children and our country.”

The TRCN boss said the professional qualifying examination would be designed in modules comprising category A (Ph.D. holders), category B (Master degree holders), category C (Bachelor degree holders), and category D (NCE holders).

