Governor Rochas Okoroch of Imo State sparked media outrage after he unveiled a giant statue of South African President, Jacob Zuma in Owerri.

Jacob Zuma was conferred with the Imo Merit Award, which is the highest award in the state, usually reserved for distinguished personalities, who have made an input positively to the development of their community.

The visit of the South African President was for the signing of an MoU between the Rochas Foundation and the Zuma Foundation.

Indigenes of the state slammed the governor, saying that Zuma didn’t deserve the award.

Below are some photos and reactions:

