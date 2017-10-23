UPP, APDA call for fair play in Anambra election

Dr Sylvster Igwilo, Chairman of United Progressives Party (UPP) in Anambra said that the party was confident of winning the Nov. 18 governorship election in the state if every stakeholder play by the rules.

Igwilo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday that the party’s candidate, Chief Osita Chidoka was the most qualified from the array of candidates in the race.

He said Chidoka had better plans for the people of the state and have been addressing issues that bordered on the common man in his campaigns.

Igwilo warned other parties to comply with the efforts aimed at minimising irregularities during and after the Nov. 18 governorship election.

“My party is quite prepared for this election, we know it is not going to be easy and as you know, UPP has the most credible candidates among all others in the race.

“Chidoka is well known and accepted by the people, a former Minister and FRSC Corps Marshal who is interested in the state and how to put back on track economic prosperity and sustainable development.’’

Igwilo said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was doing well compared to the previous years in terms of preparation for elections.

According to him, if things are to go by the assurances INEC has given, then the election would be free and fair.

“My appeal is that other party chairmen should play by the rules, their agents should be properly identified with passport to enable us know who is who.

“There are some people that are not serious about this election. they are just interested in what they will get through sharp practices,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Adaeze Okafor, candidate of the Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA) raised alarm at what she described as increasing monetary cost of the election.

Okafor said it was as if the election was a do-or-die affairs from the way some candidates of the big parties were going about in their campaigns.

According to her, candidates and their supporters should see election as opportunity to serve and not avenues for amassing wealth.

She noted that some of the issues raised in the campaigns so far had not addressed the wellbeing of the ordinary people of Anambra but an attack on persons.

“Issues are not addressed in the campaigns, they have not said how they are going to build the people and make their lives better.

“The role of money in this election is becoming too much, some parties have set a lot of money aside to pay for votes.

“Other candidates are throwing money around in the market places as if their lives depend on the election.’’

She called on the INEC to restrict people from going close to the electorate during voting and to stop votes buying.

