UPP lifts suspension on Chidoka, Offodile

The Anambra chapter of United Progressives Party (UPP) has lifted the suspension on two gubernatorial aspirants of the party, Chief Osita Chidoka and Chief Chudi Offodile, saying the allegations against them lack merit.

The party also reversed the suspension on all those that were affected by the suspension announced on Aug. 15.

The others are Mr Flint Obiekwe, National Treasurer of the party, and Mr Nwabueze Anyichie, Deputy National Secretary.

In a communique’ issued at the end of a crucial meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC), National Working Committee (NWC) and other stakeholders, the state executive pledged loyalty to the National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie.

In the communiqué, signed by Dr Sylvester Igwilo, state Chairman, and Mr Fidelis Okafor, Secretary, the party in the state expressed regrets over the damage caused by the allegations.

It stated that the SWC was in full support of the gubernatorial primary election slated for Saturday and promised to make the exercise successful.

The meeting stated that after a crucial review of the allegations against Chidoka and Offodile, it concluded that they were unfounded and lacked merit.

It added: “Consequently, the suspension is hereby lifted and all others who were suspended are absolved of all allegations and the suspension lifted.

“That the various allegations peddled against the National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, are spurious and unfounded.

“The SWC while reaffirming our loyalty to the NWC and National Chairman of the party regretted the inconvenience and damage the unfounded allegations might have caused his reputation and the party.

“The forthcoming gubernatorial primary of our great party scheduled for Aug. 19 will proceed as scheduled and the SWC is committed to ensuring a peaceful, free and fair congress/primary of our party.

“Our party is now more united, stronger, bigger and focused for the success at the Nov. 18 governorship election.

“All security and law enforcement agencies, Independent National Electoral Commission and the public are hereby notified,” it said.

The party had suspended Chidoka and others on allegations of anti-party activities, including efforts to monetise politics in the party.

The suspension was dismissed by Okorie, who described it as the efforts of those determined to destroy the party. (NAN)

