Flashback Friday: US Academic report reveals Igbo People may be the Most Brilliant Black African Race - The Herald Nigeria

A United States Academic report for The year 2015 has suggested that the Igbo people of South Eastern Nigeria are the most Brilliant black African Race.

This doesn’t come as much of a shocker taking into account the Two Igbo students who broke records by gaining admissions into 8 Ivy League Schools. The students, Harold Ekeh scored 2270 out of 2400 on his SATs while Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna scored a 101.6 GPA.

17-year-old Harold Ekeh is a senior student at the Elmont Memorial High School in Long Island while Augusta Uwamanzu- Nna is a high-school student from Long Island, New York.

The 8 schools offering the admissions include: Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University.

The report reads: “A search through the promotional materials of school for a black student – all schools and colleges would always show some black faces in their promotional materials if they have any – reveals that they have had at least one black student, and it was, unsurprisingly, a Nigerian Igbo.”

According to two online news portal, NBC News and MSN, the two teenagers are faced with “a big decision to make soon.” as Harold Ekeh has 13 admission offer from universities, 8 of which are Ivy League schools which according to NBC makes the choice-making decision harder than usual.

Ekeh while Speaking with NBC News said: “It’s very, like, stunning. It’s like getting hit with a brick, honestly. When you see congratulations, you’re like, wow your hard work has paid off, definitely.”

