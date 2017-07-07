Flashback Friday: US Academic report reveals Igbo People may be the Most Brilliant Black African Race - The Herald Nigeria

A United States Academic report for The year 2015 has suggested that the Igbo people of South Eastern Nigeria are the most Brilliant black African Race.
This doesn’t come as much of a shocker taking into account the Two Igbo students who broke records by gaining admissions into 8 Ivy League Schools. The students, Harold Ekeh scored 2270 out of 2400 on his SATs while Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna scored a 101.6 GPA.
17-year-old Harold Ekeh is a senior student at the Elmont Memorial High School in Long Island while Augusta Uwamanzu- Nna is a high-school student from Long Island, New York.
The 8 schools offering the admissions include: Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University.
The report reads: “A search through the promotional materials of school for a black student – all schools and colleges would always show some black faces in their promotional materials if they have any – reveals that they have had at least one black student, and it was, unsurprisingly, a Nigerian Igbo.”
According to two online news portal, NBC News and MSN, the two teenagers are faced with “a big decision to make soon.” as Harold Ekeh has 13 admission offer from universities, 8 of which are Ivy League schools which according to NBC makes the choice-making decision harder than usual.
Ekeh while Speaking with NBC News said: “It’s very, like, stunning. It’s like getting hit with a brick, honestly. When you see congratulations, you’re like, wow your hard work has paid off, definitely.”
Divide and conquer ..u are not dividing us any further
just to puff the heads of the black man. Rubbish analysis and arm chair research.
With due respect to Nigeria…this isn’t true… Academic performance isn’t measured by geographical location… It is an individual thing…. Who would believe that British teachers were deployed to China from United Kingdom ….to study how pupils are being taught….Chinese students perform better than British students in mathematics…. I have had the opportunity to teach children from different geographical location here in the Uk..and believe me…it depends on the child’s background…a lot of parents are too busy working and making money…and they play no role in their child’s cognitive developmental years…. A lot of children lack proper foundation…and this is the backbone to academic success…
Quite you are right!!! Based on the fact of the parents working too much. It has affected my daughter’s education. Which made me to slow down on my job. But still this is the first time, Igbos was recommended. Besides it’s here in the states, where parents work a lot not concentrating on their child education. But am happy to see this, based on criticism of others in Nigeria. Stating Ibos are only meant to trade. Check that out!!!! It’s annoying my dear. Most people in Nigeria weren’t able to acquire funds from parents then. And those whom there parents suffered to afford school fees. And couple with parental upbringing all these goes a long way to help our children towards there education.
This is exactly what they did in Rwanda to instigate a genocide but Nigerians will not fall for this divide and conquer analysis. You white folks will need to do better than this to destrot Africas most populous nation, we are to smart for this rubbish. The Russians are smarter than you americans by the way. Their Iq is 3 times greater than yours. FACT