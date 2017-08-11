US-Based Nigerian Man Begins Search For Suitable Step-Father - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian social media user has thrown caution in the air as he initiated a search for a soul mate who would be the better half of his mother.

As against the popular belief that children find it hard coping with new spouses for their parents, the Nigerian man, @Chimsom_BFAB revealed that he wants his mother to smile again.

The social media user took to his Twitter page to share photos of his mother and call on interested suitors to apply.

The move has however sparked several reactions as some social media users have commended him on putting his mother’s happiness before his selfish interest.

Read what he wrote on his Twitter page below:

