 US-Based Nigerian Man Begins Search For Suitable Step-Father - The Herald Nigeria

US-Based Nigerian Man Begins Search For Suitable Step-Father

A Nigerian social media user has thrown caution in the air as he initiated a search for a soul mate who would be the better half of his mother.

As against the popular belief that children find it hard coping with new spouses for their parents, the Nigerian man, @Chimsom_BFAB revealed that he wants his mother to smile again.

The social media user took to his Twitter page to share photos of his mother and call on interested suitors to apply.

The move has however sparked several reactions as some social media users have commended him on putting his mother’s happiness before his selfish interest.

Read what he wrote on his Twitter page below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar