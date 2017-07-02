 US Based Nigerian Rapper Claims Buhari Is Dead - The Herald Nigeria

US Based Nigerian Rapper Claims Buhari Is Dead

Nigerian rapper based in the United States, Speed Darlington has claimed that the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

The claim comes following the president’s continued stay in the United Kingdom on medical leave.

Recall that president Muhammadu Buhari left the country on May 7, 2017 and is yet to return to the country despite calls from various quarters demanding the presidency to reveal the status of the president’s health to Nigerians.

Speed Darlington took to his social media page on Instagram to allege that the nation’s sick president is dead adding that he intends to become Biafra’s first president.

The rapper wrote on his social media page: “I’m happy! If I can’t be the 1st president of Biafra then I don’t want it.”

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

