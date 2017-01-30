 US Immigrant Ban: AirBnB CEO Offers Banned Refugees, Travelers Free Housing - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

US Immigrant Ban: AirBnB CEO Offers Banned Refugees, Travelers Free Housing

Following the latest executive order signed by the United States president, Donald Trump restricting access of immigrants from seven countries into the United States, major tech founders and CEOs have expressed their dissatisfaction at the move.

Recall that the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg slammed the US president over the new bill some days ago.

In reaction to the ban, the billionaire CEO of AirBnB, Brian Chesky took to his social media page to offer immigrants affected by the ban free accommodation.

He wrote:

