 US intercepts Russian bomber jets off Alaska coast - The Herald Nigeria

US intercepts Russian bomber jets off Alaska coast

US Northern Command confirmed on Tuesday that two Russian TU-95 bombers were intercepted off the coast of Alaska on Monday evening.

According to a US official, the interception occurred 100 nautical miles south of Kodiak Island.

The Russian aircraft were in international airspace throughout the encounter as American airspace extends 12 nautical miles from the US shoreline.

The Russian long-range TU-95 Bear bombers breached airspace around the U.S and Canada known as the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone in which aircraft must be readily identified and report details of their course and destination. The Russian bombers stayed in international airspace.

The bombers flew near the Aleutian Islands. The Russians also had maritime patrol aircraft in the vicinity.

The U.S. scrambled two F-22 fighters from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, to intercept the Russian planes.

There was no bridge-to-bridge communication between the US and Russian aircraft, but three U.S. officials said the Russians acted “very professionally.”

While this is the first time Russian bombers have been off the Alaskan coast since 2015, they have flown in the area about 60 times since 2007

Leave a comment

Fido

writer/blogger • Media strategist •Good citizen of Nigeria and Social Media Evangelist and a die hard Real Madrid fan.

Notable Saying

“In the name of God, stop a moment, cease your work, look around you.”
- Leo Tolstoy.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar