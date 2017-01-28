 US President, Donald Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting' - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

US President, Donald Trump Calls Madonna ‘Disgusting’

The United States President has reacted to the public statement issued by American celebrity and singer, Madonna for saying she will blow up the White House.

Donald Trump in reaction to the protest staged against him and his inauguration into office labelled the music star ‘Disgusting.’

Speaking in an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Trump said: “Honestly, she’s disgusting.”

He continued: “I think she hurt herself very badly.

“I think she hurt that whole cause.

“I thought her and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular, I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

Recall that the singer had on the president’s inauguration day during a Woman’s March organised in protest against Trump’s swearing into office said: “I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged.

“Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.”

