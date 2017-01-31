US Travel Ban: Donald Trump Sacks Acting Attorney General, Sally Yates - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The United States president, Donald Trump has put his foot down and thus sacked the acting Attorney General of the United States, Sally Yates for declining to defend the new executive order he signed.

Sally Yates who was appointed by the former president, Barack Obama had expressed publicly her stand against the new immigration order signed by the United States president adding that she was not convinced that “the executive order is lawful.”

She noted in a letter addressed to the Justice Department lawyers: “I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.

“At present, I am not convinced that the defence of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities.”

However, in reaction to her stand, Trump has appointed a new US Attorney in person of Dana Boente, for the Eastern District of Virginia to replace the sacked Sally Yates.

Sally Yates’ termination of appointment was made public in a statement issued by the press office of the White House which reads that Yates “has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.”

