Usain Bolt Forced To Return Olympic Gold Medal - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt has been forced to return his Olympic medal following the decision of the IOC disciplinary commission.

Usain Bolt along with his2008 Jamaica 4x100m relay team mates were forced to return the Olympic Gold medal after 31-year-old Nesta Carter, a team mate was found to have tested positive to methylhexaneamine.

IOC disciplinary commission in a statement issued said: “The Athlete, Nesta Carter is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation pursuant to the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Games of the XXIX Olympiad in Beijing in 2008.

“Carter is disqualified from the men’s 4x100m relay event in which he participated upon the occasion of the Olympic Games Beijing 2008.

“The Jamaican team is disqualified from the men’s 4x100m relay event. The corresponding medals, medallist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment