 Use Your Creative Ability to Create Jobs For Yourselves, Donald Duke Charges Youths - The Herald Nigeria

Use Your Creative Ability to Create Jobs For Yourselves, Donald Duke Charges Youths

Former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke, has called on Nigerian youths to task their creativity and stop looking for jobs that are non-existent.

 

Donald Duke made this remark when he received members of a non profit organisation, Junior Chamber International (JCI) in Calabar who presented him with a plaque of award as an all time role model.

 

Duke added that there are many opportunities in the country that youths can take advantage of, stressing that it would reduce the high rate of unemployment.

 

“In Nigeria,” Duke said, “everything is an opportunity which if any youth takes advantage of can make billions out of it but unfortunately, most young people are not tasking their creativity and wants jobs which are not just there, the reason for the high rate of unemployment in the country.”

 

Leave a comment

Emma

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar