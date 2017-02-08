Use fashion industry to boost GDP- Fashionista

A fashion maker, Mr Gabriel Solomon, on Wednesday told the government to exploit the potential in the fashion sector to make it contribute fully to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Solomon, the Chief Executive Officer of Russel Fashion House, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“It is a creative sector that government should support, if we want to really export, to bring in foreign exchange to boost the nation’s GDP.

“I expect new opportunities for the fashion industry with this present government to create more employment.

“It is a creative industry that a lot of people ought to come into to make a living.

“With government lending a helping hand, we can mass produce materials to be sold abroad to make money,’’ he suggested.

The fashionista appealed to government to revive the textile sector that creates raw materials used in making clothes.

“If the textile industry thrives, many people will make it in the industry and money will come in both for the business owners and the government.

“Several other people that are interested in the business will be encouraged to start their own, “he said.

According to him, every person has a talent waiting to be harnessed. If one person finds out what God has deposited in him, he will begin to maximize it.

“So, I want this government to give us good structures, conducive environment, grants and loans to expand the fashion sector.’’

Solomon argued that the creative sector had put Nigeria on the world map because of its ingenuity.

“So, we need to push it up further because we need to empower youths to be able to feed and be self- reliant. (NAN)

