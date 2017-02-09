Use music to express your grievance, comedian tells Tuface

Popular Nigerian comedian, Gordons, has urged singer, Tuface to use music, a tool he is familiar with to protest and pass across his message to government at all levels.

The comedian, who was reacting on Wednesday to the highly-publicised but cancelled Tuface-initiated anti-government protest, said that the singer got it wrong when he tried to protest by marching.

“How on earth can Tuface be fighting a fight that he is not used to.

“He is not a politician but a musician; if he wants to lead a protest, he should lead with music.

“How will be expressing himself when a microphone is right in his face and he will do this using his music.

“It is not his game; let him do it with music that he is used to,’’ he urged.

Gordons noted that there were several Nigerian music legends over the years that had used the tool of music to express their displeasure against oppressive or under-performing governments.

“When Fela was fighting government, he used a tool that he was used to, that was music.

“Sony Okosun, before he died was fighting for freedom with the tool that he was used to, which is music.’’

“Then, Osayomore Joseph in Benin city, fought government and also used music as a tool,’’ he said.

The ‘African Queen’ star had in early January announced his intention to lead a nationwide protest on Feb. 6 against the current Federal Government.

According to him, many Nigerians, especially the youths are languishing in poverty with little to hope for in the future.

The iconic singer, however, announced on Feb. 5 that the protest was cancelled due to security reasons, claiming that that hoodlums would take advantage of it.

His sudden change of mind was however trailed with mixed reactions from Nigerians, especially his fans and other artistes.

However, the protest was held in some states by some civil society organisations. (NAN)

