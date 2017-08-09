"She's Not My Type," Usher Replies Plus Sized Woman In Herpes Infection Case - The Herald Nigeria

American singer, Usher, has replied a plus sized woman who sued him for infecting her with herpes in his ongoing case before the court.

The singer has denied ever having sexual intercourse with the plus sized woman who is also a singer.

Sharpton Quantasia, the singer had at a press conference in New York city on Monday recalled her sexual experience with the singer two years ago stating that it happened while she was celebrating her 19th birthday at one of the singer’s concerts.

The accuser further alleged that Usher brought her on stage and they later ended up in her room where she had sexual intercourse with him.

TMZ however reported sources close to the singer to have revealed that Usher may have admitted to bringing the lady on stage but does not remember hooking up with her.

Stating why the singer would never hook up with the lady accusing him of infecting her with herpes, the singer was reported to have said she was not his specs.

On why he brought her out of the crowd and onto the stage, reports indicated that the singer “looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels.”

One of the sources close to the singer further stated that he might have brought her on stage to boost her self esteem as the singer does chooses diverse people from the audience to come on stage with him.

Reports also indicated that the singer, Sharpton had on her social media page claimed she needed money hence a justification for her claim as she held the press conference a week after she revealed her financial needs.

Sharpton who goes by the name Angel Valentino on social media took to her Facebook page to write: “I need some money.” and thus a plausible reason for her press conference.

