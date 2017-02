Valentine came early for a Zambian woman who got a private jet estimated to be worth $14million.

According to Zambezi Reporters, a Zambian Comedian identified as Nkisu Yikona, popularly known as HK purchased the air ride for his woman.

The comedian presented the early Valentine’s gift to his woman who was shocked

Reports indicate that the jet was delivered to the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

