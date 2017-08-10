 Van Niekerk v Makwala in 200m showdown

Van Niekerk v Makwala in 200m showdown

Wayde van Niekerk’s bid for 200 metres gold to complete the 200m and 400m World Championship double is the highlight of Thursday’s action but, popular as the South African is, the crowd’s sympathies are likely to lean towards Isaac Makwala.

After being refused entry to the 200m heats and 400m final because of illness, Botswana’s Makwala was given a second chance and ran a solo heat on Wednesday.

He got the time he needed before coming through the semis to set up a mouth-watering clash in a wide-open event that has been won by the absent Usain Bolt at the last four World Championships.

The women’s 400m hurdles final, the women’s 200m semis and the men’s triple jump final are the pick of the rest of the evening’s events. (Reuters/NAN)

ERO/MZA

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar