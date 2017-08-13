 How Vaseline With Vitamin E Oil Can Change Your Skin Overnight - The Herald Nigeria

How Vaseline With Vitamin E Oil Can Change Your Skin Overnight

 

 

The combination of Vitamin E oil and Vaseline is great for solving many skincare problems.

Very effective for under eye dark circle sand puffy eyes. Just apply this cream on your under eye area and leave it overnight.

You can use this as an anti wrinkle treatment overnight. Apply this cream all over your wrinkles and leave it overnight. Vaseline will hydrate your skin very well and soon wrinkles will disappear.

Very effective for dark spots and blemishes as this cream is rich in vitamin E. At night you can use this cream as body lotion for hands and feet. You can use this cream on your eyebrows and they will stay in shape.

Apply this on your lips and they will never become dry. Apply this on cracked heels and cover them with socks. Leave it overnight.

Also an effective remedy for stretch marks

Watch the video to learn more.

 

 

 

More details on Tomi’s Colour Pavilion

Leave a comment

mm
Tomi's Color Pavilion

Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle, Celebrity Gist, Travel, Beauty Videos and more on www.tomiscolourpavilion.com

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar