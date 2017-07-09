Vatican Bans Gluten-Free Bread For Communion - The Herald Nigeria

The Vatican has issued a new rule that the bread used to celebrate the Eucharist during Roman Catholic Mass should not be gluten-free but can be from genetically modified organisms.

According to a letter to bishops by Cardinal Robert Sarah, the bread can be low-gluten but there must be adequate protein in the wheat, making it without additives.

It was gathered that the new rules came since the bread is now sold in supermarkets as well as on the internet.

According to reports, Roman Catholics believe bread and wine served at the Eucharist are turned into the body and blood of Christ through a process called transubstantiation

Cardinal Robert Sarah of the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments said that the wine must be “natural, from the fruit of the grape, pure and incorrupt, not mixed with other substances.”

