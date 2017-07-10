Venus becomes oldest Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 23 years - The Herald Nigeria

Elder sister of Tennis legend Serena Williams, Venus Williams officially became the oldest woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in the last 23 years when the 37-year-old American beat Croatian Ana Konjuh in the fourth round on Monday.

According to reports by AFP, Williams, the US 10th seed, beat the Croatian 27th seed 6-3, 6-2 on Centre Court, becoming the oldest player to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since Martina Navratilova in 1994.

At 19, Konjuh was not even born when five-time champion Williams made her Wimbledon debut in 1997.

Williams faces French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in Tuesday’s quarter-finals.

