 Venus becomes oldest Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 23 years - The Herald Nigeria

Venus becomes oldest Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 23 years

Elder sister of Tennis legend Serena Williams, Venus Williams officially became the oldest woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in the last 23 years when the 37-year-old American  beat Croatian Ana Konjuh in the fourth round on Monday.

According to reports by AFP, Williams, the US 10th seed, beat the Croatian 27th seed 6-3, 6-2 on Centre Court, becoming the oldest player to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since Martina Navratilova in 1994.

At 19, Konjuh was not even born when five-time champion Williams made her Wimbledon debut in 1997.

Williams faces French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in Tuesday’s quarter-finals.

 

Leave a comment

Tosin

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar