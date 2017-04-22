Veteran actor, Olumide Bakare is dead - The Herald Nigeria

Popular Nollywood veteran actor Olumide Bakare who is known for his fatherly role in the movies he features in has been declared dead.

He died in the early hours of Saturday according to his personal assistant, who was with him when he passed away.

According to playground.ng, Bakare, who had been sick for more than a year was discharged from the University College Hospital (UCH) last year after he was allegedly diagnosed with a respiratory disorder problem.

It was gathered that the actor was yet to fully recover from the sickness that kept him indoors for months.

His health, it was learnt, got worse in the middle of the night and was said to have called his personal assistant to take him to UCH in the middle of the night but died before he could be conveyed to the hospital.

He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, according to findings.

Confirming his death to us Saturday morning on phone, actor, Saidi Balogun, said he received the news of his death with shock but had to confirm it was true before he could state it.

“Yes, it is true Olumide Bakare is dead. He died on his way to his hospital. When I called his number, his personal assistant picked his phone and told me he was dead. That’s how much I can say for now.”



May his soul Rest In Peace

