Vice President Osinbajo Weighs Into The Nigeria vs. Ghana Jollof Wars, Dino Melaye's Hit Track - The Herald Nigeria

The vice president, Yemi Osinbajpo has weighed into the age long Jollof rice war between Nigeria and Ghana.

The Vice President revealed his take and side after the Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed picked Senagal’s Jollof Rice over Nigeria’s.

The Minister of Information and Culture’s reply when asked by CNN reporter, Richard Quest however sparked several reactions among Nigerians on social media.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while declaring his take on the best Jollof Rice today at the Platform Nigeria, a church based programme in Lagos said that Nigerians make the best Jollof Rice.

The vice president who also talked about the hit track b y Senator Dino Melaye, Ajeku Iyani said: “Nobody is as funny as Nigerians and Nigerian comedians whether professionals or amateurs. We even have a member of the National Assembly who recently launched a CD, Ajeku Iyani oje, who has heard of Aye ku Iyani oje. and we are the most innovative entrepreneurs. Recently someone showed me a text sent by a young man to invite him to a book launch with the title, Seven Steps to becoming a professional Whistle Blower. And we all know that Nigerian Jollof rice is the best. We beat the Ghanaians and Senegalese hands down.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment