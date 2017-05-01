 Vice President Yemi OSinbajo's Wife Steps Out In N1,800 Dress - The Herald Nigeria

Vice President Yemi OSinbajo’s Wife Steps Out In N1,800 Dress

The wife of the vice president of the country, Dolapo Osinbajo stepped out over the weekend in a dress worth N1,800.

The vice president’s wife warmed hearts as she appeared at the Runway Jazz event which held last night, an event which was organised as part of the ongoing Lagos At 50 celebration.

The wife of the vice president while speaking at the occasion about the ‘Step Up’ initiative at the event mentioned that he blouse was knitted by her while she bought purchased jher Nigerian made Ankara for just N1,800.

See photos below as she urged Nigerians to be creative and patronize Nigerian made goods.

