Victoria Inyama’s Tribute to Mercy Aigbe-Gentry on her 39th Birthday - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Victoria Inyama’s Tribute to Mercy Aigbe-Gentry on her 39th Birthday

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry is celebrating her 39th birthday today and there’s been an outpouring of love from her fans, friends and industry colleagues.

Former classmate and fellow actress, Victoria Inyama posted this adorable throwback photo to wish her longtime friend well!

Read her caption below;

Won’t even bother with filter
From d 1st day we met in Unilag
Your smile was sweet and innocent
You were and still is very active (gragracious)😀 Your humour is bae😀
We grew as friends together. We laughed & shared our dreams part of which we are living out today

Doe our roads went separate
Throughout life’s pains, tears, gains and successes

I look at you and remember those prayers and night vigils( mercy can pray sha)😀😀 Bini geh.

And I say Happy Happy Birthday To You. God bless you and keep you today and always darling. It will only keep getting better 🎊🎊🥂🍾❤️😘.

Great Akokites. #living #laughing #loving #lifeisgood

