The life of American rapper, 2Pac is set to be told in the ‘All Eyez On Me’ movie which is expected to hit the theatre soon.

Ahead of the movie release, the trailer to the much anticipated movie has been released.

Following in line of ‘Notorious’ which told the story of rap legend, Notorious B.I.G, the ‘All Eyes On Me’ movie which is long overdue will make an official debut in theaters on Friday, June 16th, 2017.

Watch the movie trailer below:

