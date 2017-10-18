Without a doubt, Nigerian music is on the rise.

With artistes such as Davido and Wizkid selling out shows and participating with interesting collaborations with international acts, there’s fresh interest in what the Nigerian music scene has to offer.

But this doesn’t mean there aren’t problems. There are still songs that many would see as meaningless as they have nothing to offer.

This was reinforced by Omotunde Adebowale a.k.a Lolo 1 who in an interview with HipTV said that 97% of Nigerian music is meaningless.

She said; “I’m not sure if they’re passing any message because if you are looking at the content of music, what will you say you’re buying? It’s not that everybody talks crap but 97% of it has no meaning. ‘Bangdadadang’, what does that mean? ‘Skibidipapap’, doesn’t have any meaning, ‘Wo!’, it’s just play, we are just having fun. It’s not like the music of the yesteryears, the Obey, Barrister, Sunny Ade. They had depth, they had what they wanted to pass, even though we have people here in this current generation that are doing conscious music, Fela was a great advocate, he did a lot of social impact in music. but in this generation, I’m not sure.”.

