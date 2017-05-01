 Video: Anthony Joshua Reveals The Secret To His Success, Mentions Pounded Yam And Egusi Soup - The Herald Nigeria

Video: Anthony Joshua Reveals The Secret To His Success, Mentions Pounded Yam And Egusi Soup

Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua who is the new World Boxing Heavyweight champion has shocked the world with the secret behind his success.

The boxer who on Saturday night knocked down veteran Ukrainian boxer, Wladimir Klitschko to the canvas in the 11th round revealed the secret to his success in an interview with Nigerian born Germany based media man, Oma Akatugba.

According to the boxer, pounded yam, Eba and Egusi soup play a lot of important roles leading to his success.

Watch the video below:

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

