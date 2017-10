Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman prayed and healed a blind girl during a ministration.

According to reports, the girl was struck with blindness during NYSC in Kwara State.

The girl’s mother said she joined in the scheme to serve in Kwara state but came back blind.

Her mother then brought her to Apostle Suleman, who laid hands on her and her eyes were opened instantly.

