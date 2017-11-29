We all knew it was coming and with the trailer out now, expectations have been cranked to 1000 degrees.

Marvel studios released the trailer for the highly anticipated ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ movie several minutes ago and social media is already going mental over it.

The movie in what would be deemed an unprecedented move will likely feature every character from the Marvel cinematic universe so far.

The movie is said to follow the storyline of the comics in which galactic Warlord Thanos attempts to complete the Infinity Gauntlet with the 5 infinity stones.

Watch the trailer below.

