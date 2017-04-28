VIDEO: Buhari Should Reveal His Health Status Immediately - Wole Soyinka - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian Nobel Laureate, playwright, and poet, Wole Soyinka has come out to add his ‘two cents’ to the growing list of comments as Buhari’s absence from today’s Jumat service raised doubts as to the state of his health.

It is noteworthy to recall that Buhari had been conspicuously absent from public engagements this week, after failing to make an appearance in the federal executive council (FEC) as well as being absent from the Jumat service today (Friday).

Watch the video below, to hear what Wole Soyinka has to say,

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment