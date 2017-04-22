VIDEO: Christiano Ronaldo's Son Scores Lovely Freekick Just Like Dad - The Herald Nigeria

Like Father, like son they say, and the statement probably was never truer than in this case.

Christiano Ronaldo Jr. showed just how like his father he was when he blasted a free-kick past the goalkeeper in a football game.

His father who scored a stunning hat-trick in midweek to send his side to the Semi-Finals of the Champions League was on hand to watch his son make him proud.

Ronaldo practices free kicks with Ronaldo Jr. so his skill with a dead ball should come as no surprise.

Ronaldo Jr. won the free kick himself and with his father watching, blasted the ball past the keeper even employing his father’s famous pose before striking the ball.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he will follow in his father’s footsteps and become a footballer and if he does perhaps reach his father’s much-vaunted heights.

You can watch the video below.

Watch Christiano Ronaldo's son score a lovely freekick, just like daddy. #christianoronaldo #ronaldo #goals #heraldnews #naija #nigeria A post shared by Herald TV (@heraldng) on Apr 21, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

