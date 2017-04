CNN anchor, Richard Quest has reacted to the pre-historical and existing war between Nigerians and Ghanaians about which Jollof Rice is the best.

The CNN Presenter who has been in Nigeria for some days waded into the Nigeria vs Ghana jollof rice war as he gave his opinion on the matter.

Watch the presenter who is in the country to conduct interviews for his program, Quest Means Business, give his opinion below:

Ghanaian or Nigerian jollof? Richard Quest tries to get to the bottom of it at @terrakulture in Lagos. #RichardQuestinNigeria A post shared by CNN Africa (@cnnafrica) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Read some reactions from social media users below:

