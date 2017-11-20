Video: Dammy Krane begs Nigerians to stop calling him a fraudstar

Dammy Krane has expressed his displeasure with Nigerians, whom he claims still call him a fraudstar following his arrest and subsequent release for credit card fraud in the US.

The Music crooner in a video which he posted on his Instagram, appealed to Nigerians to desist from calling him names and trying to bring him down.

He advised people to focus on relevant issues in the society rather than waste their time on his matter.

He also added that he would embark on a movement against fraud on the 14th of December and it will hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Dammy Krane was arrested in June after private jet service company, TapJets alerted the US police that the singer made a booking totalling $10,943 with stolen credit card details.

