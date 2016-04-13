Davido’s Ex-Girlfriend, Faith Nketsi, Posts Porn Tape Online

Davido’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Faith Nkesi posted an explicit video on Instagram. The raunchy video by Faith Nketsi has now become a trending topic on all social media sites.

The video‚ which has since been deleted from her Instagram account‚ has gone viral after followers copied it from Instagram and uploaded to several social media sites.

Shortly after the video was posted‚ a statement was released on the same account‚ in which the original video was initially posted.

In it‚ she claims that it was a ‘private’ video that had been leaked to her Instagram account‚ saying the video was of herself and her boyfriend while they were on vacation

Kelechi Uchenna

Writer

Kelechi is a writer at The Herald. His many penchants include Poetry, Coding and Rock music. When he is not writing, Kelechi is probably binging on a TV show.

