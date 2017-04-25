VIDEO: Dino Melaye Performs 'AjeKun Iya' With Live Band - The Herald Nigeria

Senator of the Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye performed his ‘hit’ single ‘Ajekun Iya’ with a live band where he threw jibes at Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello.

The controversial lawmaker seems not to be fazed about the criticisms that trailed him over the video which went viral during his certificate scandal.

Melaye had taunted his opponents in the song, ‘Ajekun Iya’, which he released on social media.

The cable.ng had also reported that few days after that encounter, he featured on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television. Seun Okinbaloye, the presenter, had asked him to sing the song on live TV, and he gladly did.

Dressed in a similar native attire with those around him, Melaye started by performing ‘Ajekun Iya’. From there he moved to other songs and threw jibes at Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi.

The women in the crowd cheered him as the ‘distinguished’ senator reeled out different tunes.

See the video below,

