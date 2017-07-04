 Video: Falz and 9ice quell reports of beef, have Dinner together - The Herald Nigeria

Video: Falz and 9ice quell reports of beef, have Dinner together

A little while ago, the Internet went agog with reports that Nigerian artistes, Falz and 9ice were beefing.

The reason? Well, a viral video surfaced in which Falz talked about his abhorrence for artistes who seemingly supported crime by singing about it in a positive fashion.

During the interview, he used lyrics from 9ice’s most recent single to emphasise his point.

To this 9ice responded that there was nothing bad in his lyrics and they were actually inspirational.

From there came reports of a possible beef between the two, but all that seems to be wrong as the two grabbed dinner together.

They seemed In good spirits suggesting that all is well between them and there are no hard feelings.

You can watch the video below.

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

