VIDEO: Flight Attendant Addresses Passengers In Igbo Language Before Takeoff - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

 VIDEO: Flight Attendant Addresses Passengers In Igbo Language Before Takeoff

VIDEO: Flight Attendant Addresses Passengers In Igbo Language Before Takeoff

Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye took to his social media page to share a footage of a rather unusual occurrence.

The Nollywood actor was clearly fascinated by the choice of language a Nigerian Airline’s flight attendant chose to disseminate information to all aboard the airline.

The male flight attendant who was captured on camera in the video shared was seen addressing passengers over the address system in Igbo dialect.

Following the announcement, the actor proceeded to name the airline IGBO KWENU Airways.

Watch the video shared below:

