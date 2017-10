Nate, younger brother to American rapper Gucci Mame in a new video exclusive to TMZ claimed he and his mother were not invited to the lavish wedding.

Recall that the rapper married heartthrob Keyshia Kaoir earlier this week at the Four Seasons in a star-studded wedding.

While their other brother Duke was the best man, there seemed to be no room on the guest list for Nate and his mother Vicky.

You can check out the video below

