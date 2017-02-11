VIDEO: Hilarious Moment Where Trump Refused to Let Go Of Japanese PM's Hand - The Herald Nigeria

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visited the White House to hold talks with American President Donald Trump over the relationship between the two countries.

While their talk was important and it was noteworthy that Trump seemed to take a softer stance on the treatment of the USA in Japan as opposed to his harsh comments during his campaign, what people were most interested in was the handshake bewteen the two.

As is custom, the two leaders greeted each other warmly, but it seemed Donald Trump held on to Shinzo Abe’s hand a little too long causing the Prime Minister to become uncomfortable.

The internet has since jumped on this and the video has gone viral. You can watch it below.

