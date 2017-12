HKN Gang member, Mayorkun’ s hit single ‘Mama’ was played at recess during an NBA match between Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma city.

Mayorkun is one of such Nigerian celebrities who are currently making waves outside the shores of the country

Here’s the video below;

Wow!! Mayorkun's Hit single 'MAMA' played during an NBA match between Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder!!#mayorkun #nba #nigeria #africa #davido #afrobeats A post shared by NKB- Nicholas Kwame Blog (@nkbkwame) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:05am PST

