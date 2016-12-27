 VIDEO: How Yaya Toure Embarrassed Kelechi Iheanacho After Manchester City Win - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

VIDEO: How Yaya Toure Embarrassed Kelechi Iheanacho After Manchester City Win

Nigerian star and Manchester City player, Kelechi Iheanacho was embarrassed by team mate, Yaya Toure at the end of the team’s win against Hull City.

Yaya Toure who was named man of the match after he scored the first goal of the game from the penalty spot was along with Kelechi Iheanacho who scored the second goal of the match invited for a post-match thought.

Yaya Toure, during the post match interview noted that the day was his son’s birthday and would be happy to give the man of the match award to his boy, on cue, Kelechi Iheanacho who mixed up the expression from his older teammate reached for the award only to be smacked back by the older team mate who said: “No, it’s not you, my boy!”.

Following the mild drama, Kelechi Iheanacho was left both surprised and baffled as his older team mate wandered off with the award.

Watch video below:

