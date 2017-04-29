Video: "I Had Sex On The Beach," Sexy Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Reveals Kinky Secrets - The Herald Nigeria

Sexy Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim who has been featured more times in Nollywood movies and has regarded Nigeria as her home has in a recent interview opened up on her kinky side.

The actress who has been rumored to be dating Nigerian artiste, Iceberg Slim went all out in a recent interview to reveal secrets fans never knew about her.

Juliet Ibrahim while speaking during her interview with Trybes TV’s On My Honour revealed that she had sex on the beach adding that there were onlookers but she never really cared for them.

The actress said: “It was just spontaneous; it wasn’t planned. [We] just went all out. There were a lot of tourists around and nobody could be bothered.”

Speaking further during the interview, the actress dropped a wisdom nugget for other fans who wish to try the spontaneous yet kinky act out as she said: “You have to be very careful when [you want to do this]. You have to make sure that wherever you are doing it, or trying to do it, it’s allowed, and it is not like a country or place where people will find it offensive.”

Speaking further on her take when it comes to lights coming on or off during the act, the actress revealed that she could care less as she “can’t be bothered. Anything goes.”

Speaking further, Juliet Ibrahim while addressing a question on her favourite sex position said she flows with the rhythm and isn’t afraid of trying new adventures.

On approaching a man she loves, she said: “I don’t see it as a big deal. If I see somebody I like, I wouldn’t want the chance to pass me by.”

Watch video below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment