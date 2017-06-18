 Video: Inside Billionaire Kidnap Mastermind, Evan's House, His Shocking Confessions - The Herald Nigeria

Video: Inside Billionaire Kidnap Mastermind, Evan’s House, His Shocking Confessions

Following the arrest of billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudemeje George Onwamadike popularly known as Evans last Saturday, several revelations about his mode of operations and crimes have been revealed.

The billionaire kidnap mastermind who revealed he has made over $7 billion from the illegal trade has since confessed to his criminal activities including billion van heist, drug trafficking amongst others.

After his arrest, Evans who lives in Magodo Estate, Lagos and has been discovered to own other prpoperties was reported to have begged for mercy.

Watch the video footage of the kidnap kingpin’s confessions and a tour of his luxury home below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar