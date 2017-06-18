Video: Inside Billionaire Kidnap Mastermind, Evan's House, His Shocking Confessions - The Herald Nigeria

Following the arrest of billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudemeje George Onwamadike popularly known as Evans last Saturday, several revelations about his mode of operations and crimes have been revealed.

The billionaire kidnap mastermind who revealed he has made over $7 billion from the illegal trade has since confessed to his criminal activities including billion van heist, drug trafficking amongst others.

After his arrest, Evans who lives in Magodo Estate, Lagos and has been discovered to own other prpoperties was reported to have begged for mercy.

Watch the video footage of the kidnap kingpin’s confessions and a tour of his luxury home below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment