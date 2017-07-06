Video: Lagos Girls Disvirgined Me - Humblesmith Reveals - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Humblesmith, born Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba has revealed that he was a virgin prior to his relocation to Lagos.

The Nigerian afropop recording artist revealed that he lost his virginity in Lagos adding that Lagos girls are more exposed.

Humblesmith who hit the limelight after releasing hit songs including Osinachi, Jukwese, and his latest single, Focus made this revelation while speaking during a recent interview with Broadway TV.

Watch the Ebonyi State-born star’s reveal some of his secrets below:

